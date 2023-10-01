Breonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

(Photo via: Saint Matthews Police Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:55 PM – Sunday, October 1, 2023

The ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor has been arrested on drug trafficking charges.

The Saint Matthews Police Department reported that Jamarcus Glover, the former boyfriend of Taylor, was arrested on Sunday.

Court filings reportedly stated that Glover and at least two other men were allegedly trafficking a slew of drugs out of a residence in the Taylor Berry neighborhood in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to the arrest report, he was apprehended after officers executed a search warrant on a property in the 3000 block of Taylor Boulevard.

He allegedly exploited and manipulated underage children to help him carry and distribute heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit substances.

Glover is now being accused of conspiracy of drug trafficking, illegal transaction with a juvenile, participation in organized crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the 5800 block of Prince William Street in Saint Matthews, according to police.

They claim to have discovered narcotics and multiple firearms, as well as equipment for weighing and packaging narcotics.

Glover was also one of the primary targets of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s 2020 narcotics investigation, which led to the March raid on Taylor’s Louisville apartment. However, he was reportedly in jail at the time of Taylor’s media-sensationalized death, due to a previous conviction.

Following the raid into Taylor’s residence, it was determined soon after that there were no prohibited substances at her address.

On November 30th, 2020, he had pleaded guilty to a number of narcotics crimes, including cocaine trafficking, in order to avoid an eight-year prison sentence.

Glover was then sentenced to five years of probation, which he requested to serve in his home state of Mississippi, stating that finding a job would be easier for him in that region. At the time, his lawyers argued that the move would help Louisville recover in the aftermath of Taylor’s death.

He is expected to appear in court on October 2nd.

