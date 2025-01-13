Breakthrough Reached In Israel-Hamas Hostage And Cease-Fire Negotiations

In this photograph taken on January 11, 2025, Ilana Gritzewsky (R), one of 105 Israeli hostages released during a one-week truce in November 2023, takes part in an anti-government protest calling for action to secure the release of Israelis held hostage since October 2023, in front of the Israeli defence ministry, in Tel Aviv. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

7:40 AM – Monday, January 13, 2025

Israel and Hamas reached a significant “breakthrough” in cease-fire talks Monday morning in a deal that aims to finally end more than 15 months of war and bring home the remaining hostages.

Talks were held in Qatar and attended by envoys of both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump early Monday, with Hamas teasing the release of many of its terrorists captured by Israel.

Although a final deal has not yet been reached, a source involved in the negotiations told Reuters, “The next 24 hours will be pivotal to reaching the deal.”

The negotiations revolve around a list of over 30 hostages Hamas has said it would be willing to release, while leaving out how many might be alive.

Meanwhile, the terrorist organization has promised the release of its own terrorists while saying they expect a new deal.

“We renew our pledge with our steadfast and patient people and with our heroic prisoners in the prisons, and we affirm that their freedom is near,” the terror group said, according to the Times of Israel.

According to Reuters, Steve Witkoff, who will become U.S. envoy when Trump returns to the White House next week, attended the talks.

Additionally, Trump’s inauguration on January 20th has been considered the deadline for a hostage, with the 47th president having warned Hamas there would be “hell to pay” if the hostages are not released.

Biden spoke on the phone with Netanyahu Sunday and stressed the “immediate need for a cease-fire in Gaza and return of the hostages with a surge in humanitarian aid enabled by a stoppage in the fighting under the deal,” the White House said.

Almost 100 hostages, including seven Americans, are still held by Hamas in Gaza following the October 7th terrorist attack against Israel. According to officials, almost half of them may be dead.

