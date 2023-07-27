BREAKING: Special Counsel Jack Smith Indicts Third Person In Trump’s Classified Docs Case

Special Counsel Jack Smith. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:35 PM – Thursday, July 27, 2023

Mar-a-Lago’s head of maintenance, Carlos De Oliveira, has been indicted as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into former President Trump’s alleged unlawful retention of confidential documents.

Oliveira was the third individual charged as a result of the inquiry.

In June, Trump was indicted on charges resulting from Smith’s probe into his alleged unauthorized retention of secret materials following his administration.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts, including willfully withholding national defense information, conspiring to obstruct justice, and making false statements.

Walt Nauta, Trump’s personal valet and aide, pleaded not guilty and was taken out of the probe.

“This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him,” a Trump spokesperson told the press.

“Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden,” he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

