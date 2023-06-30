Brazil court slaps Bolsonaro with 8-year election ban

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attends the National Flag Day celebration at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on November 19, 2020. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

3:38 PM – Friday, June 30, 2023

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is officially banned from running for public office for the next eight years. The ruling was handed down by the country’s federal elections court on Friday.

The court’s majority voted to bar him from running until 2030. This ruling is over his claims against Brazil’s elections and electoral system. Prosecutors claimed these statements led to Bolsonaro’s supporters storming the presidential palace after his loss.

Bolsonaro denied any wrongdoing and has already said he plans to appeal to the supreme court.

“I’m not guilty. I didn’t commit any crime in meeting with ambassadors,” the former president insisted. “Now they accuse me and want to strip me of my political rights on an accusation of abuse of political power. People can’t get to understand.”

Bolsonaro further asked for proof of something concrete he has done against democracy.

This ban marks the first time in the country’s history that a former president has been suspended from running for office for an elections-related violation.

