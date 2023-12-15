Brazil: 30-Year-Old Gospel Singer Collapses And Dies On Stage

STOCK IMAGE. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Verizon Wireless)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:46 AM – Friday, December 15, 2023

A gospel singer collapsed and died in Brazil during one of his performances.

On Wednesday night, 30-year-old Pedro Henrique was performing in Feira de Santana. Suddenly, after hitting the high note, he suddenly collapsed and fell backwards.

The event was also being live-streamed at the time.

The video captured of the incident shows him standing at the edge of the stage while encouraging the audience to sing along, he then appears to lose his balance and falls back in front of his band.

According to his record label, Todah Music, he had suffered a massive heart attack and was later declared dead by doctors and nurses at a nearby medical clinic.

The label released a statement on Thursday on Instagram regarding the incident.

“There are very difficult situations in life for which we have no explanation,” the label said. “We just need to understand that God’s will prevails! Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to all. An only son. A present husband and a super dedicated father. The Christian music sector is in mourning. The Todah Music family is in mourning. Heaven in chorus welcomes an illustrious son: Pedro Henrique! So long, dear brother! So long! May the Holy Spirit comfort everyone.”

His team stated that a funeral for Henrique will be held in Porto Seguro, Bahia, which is where Henrique was born.

He is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto, and his 2-month-old daughter, Zoe.

