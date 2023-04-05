Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayoral contest

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 12:11 PM PT –Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Brandon Johnson has won the Chicago mayoral contest, replacing former Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

This comes as Johnson defeated his moderate opponent, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas.

“I want to thank the residents of the city of Chicago for putting their trust in our movement,” Johnson said.

On Tuesday, the Democrat gave a victory speech with a claim that the civil rights movement, and labor rights movement have finally won. Johnson told his supporters that his government will be a government that truly belongs to the people of Chicago.

“The truth is the people have always worked for Chicago,” Johnson said. “Whether you wake up early to open the doors of your businesses or wear a badge to protect our streets or nurse patients in need or provide childcare services, you have always worked for this city and now Chicago will begin to work for its people. All the people.”

The Bernie Sanders-backed, 47-year-old Cook County commissioner, was a former Chicago public school teacher who was endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement congratulating her successor.

“I congratulate Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson on his hard-fought runoff victory this evening. It is time for all of us as Chicagoans, regardless of our zip code or neighborhood, our race or ethnicity, the creator we worship, or who we love, to come together and recommit ourselves to uniting around our shared present and future. My entire team and I stand ready to collaborate throughout the transition period. As always, I will continue to root for the city I call home, and to work toward more equity and fairness in every neighborhood. I am hopeful and optimistic that the incoming administration will carry forth our work to that end,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot came in third before the runoff and is the first Chicago mayor in four decades to lose a re-election bid.

Voters decided to remove the now-former mayor from office in large part due to Chicago’s severe crime issue, which got worse under her leadership.

Johnson will take office next month where he will be sworn in on May 15th.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts