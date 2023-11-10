Brad Wenstrup Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election In 2024

Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) speaks at a hearing with the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Capitol Hill on July 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Members of the committee met to hear testimony from medical researchers on the origins of Covid-19. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:25 AM – Friday, November 10, 2023

Ohio Republican Brad Wenstrup has announced he will not be seeking re-election for Congress in 2024.

Wenstrup (R-Ohio) announced in a video on Thursday that he will be retiring from Congress to spend more time with his family. The Republican was elected to the House in 2012 and currently serves in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District.

“I work in a place where a lot of people want to be somebody, but a surgeon mentor of mine once said, ‘You don’t have to be somebody somewhere else as long as you’re somebody at home,’” Wenstrup said. “Sadly, all too often, the frantic pace of Washington has kept me away from our home. I’m ready to change that.”

The Ohio Republican has been the chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which has been leading an investigation into COVID-19’s origins and the response of the federal government.

Additionally, the committee recently subpoenaed acting National Institutes of Health Director Lawrence Tabak as part of its investigation into David Morens, who is a top aide to Anthony Fauci.

Wenstrup becomes the latest lawmaker to not seek re-election, after Joe Manchin (D-W.VA.) announced on Thursday he would not be running again.

