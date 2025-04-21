Boston Marathon Allows Males To Compete In Women’s Division, Despite Creating A ‘Non-Binary’ Category

Thousands of runners make their way to the finish line during the 127th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts on April 17, 2023. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:46 PM – Monday, April 21, 2025

The Boston Marathon allowed transgender-identifying biological males to compete in the women’s division this year, despite creating a separate category for “non-binary” identifying individuals.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, political commentators have observed that these regulations effectively created the possibility for men to compete in—and potentially win—all three categories of the Boston Marathon.

The Results:

Men’s Champion: John Korir of Kenya clinched the title with a time of 2:04:45, the second-fastest in the event’s history. Notably, he overcame an early fall near the start and surged ahead at the 20-mile mark to secure victory. This win is historic, as John and his brother, Wesley Korir (2012 champion), are the first siblings to both win the Boston Marathon.

Women’s Champion: Sharon Lokedi, also from Kenya, set a new course record by finishing in 2:17:22, surpassing the previous record by over two minutes. She outpaced two-time defending champion Hellen Obiri, who finished 19 seconds behind.

​The winner of the nonbinary division at the 2025 Boston Marathon was Ryan Montgomery.

The “non-binary” category allows for both biological men and women to compete against each other, and it was introduced two years ago. In both years, biological men came out on top in the non-binary category.

However, despite the new category, which presumably allowed for a more level and equal playing field, males identifying as transgender women are still being allowed to enter the female category.

“A man is eligible to win every Boston Marathon category — men’s, women’s and non-binary, too. No space is protected for women,” stated Jennifer Sey, a New York Post contributor and business executive.

Sey recently wrote an opinion piece in the New York Post, calling out male runner Riya Suising, born Robert Chien Hwa Young, for competing in the female category — since he identifies as a woman. However, the runner still conveniently has his male strength and physical attributes that puts him at an advantage over biological women in athletics.

“Now the marathon has allowed a male to compete in the women’s division, because he claims to be a woman,” Sey wrote. “A long-time runner, Suising has competed in races in the female category more than 338 times since 2009, medaling for his age group more than 140 times. In each of those races, he displaced a deserving woman — and every time he stood atop the podium, he displaced many.”

Meanwhile, self-proclaimed “non-binary transgender” Olympic runner Nikki Hiltz issued a snarky social media post proclaiming her support of transgender runners competing in women’s sports.

Reports claim that Hiltz is a biological woman who prefers not to “give in” to the feminine label — thus the reason why she says that she identifies as a non-binary transgender.

“Are you gonna win the women’s division or take prize money? I don’t think so,” Hiltz stated in an Instagram video. “So I don’t understand what you’re upset about? Like, are you mad because instead of 900 you’re gonna take 901st, because a trans woman maybe beats you?”

“This person forgot what the point of a marathon is. It’s to complete 26.2 miles and maybe make some friends along the way. Trans women are not stopping you from doing that,” Hiltz added.

Hiltz has previously claimed that the “best way I can explain my gender is — as fluid.”

“Sometimes I wake up feeling like a powerful queen and other days I wake up feeling as if I’m just a guy being a dude, and other times I identify outside of the gender binary entirely.”

However, Hiltz’s “gender fluidity” does not apply when it comes to fitness competition, as she solely competes in the women’s division, rather than the male division — which is a much slower race in comparison to the men’s division. Some have argued that Hiltz is a hypocrite, since she would presumably compete with men if she occasionally identifies as one.

“Sports are not about inclusion. Not everyone qualifies for the Boston Marathon. Female athletes dedicate their lives to achieving the necessary qualifying time to run in that storied event,” Sey continued. “It’s not bigotry, it’s simply an embrace of biological reality.”

“Misogyny looks no better in a running bra. It’s still a man insisting on special treatment, getting priority over every woman’s fair shot.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!