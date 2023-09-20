Boston College Suspends Swimming, Diving Programs Due To Hazing Concerns

(Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

5:18 PM – Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs at Boston College in Massachusetts have been suspended indefinitely due to numerous alleged hazing incidents that were reported to staff.

On Wednesday, the college announced that it has suspended the swimming and diving programs after it was discovered that “hazing had occurred within the program.”

“The University does not – and will not – tolerate hazing in any form,” the school explained in a statement.

Boston College declared that during the suspension, members of the program will “continue to have access to academic and medical resources provided to all Boston College student-athletes.”

Any form of hazing that may occur within the university is prohibited and violates Massachusetts State Law, according to the Boston College handbook.

Examples of hazing quoted in the handbook included alcohol use, as well as “personal servitude, sleep deprivation and restrictions on personal hygiene, yelling, swearing, and insulting new members/rookies, being forced to wear embarrassing or humiliating attire in public; consumption of vile substances or smearing of such on one’s skin; brandings, physical beatings, binge drinking and drinking games, sexual simulation and sexual assault.”

The Boston College Eagles Swimming and Diving team schedule had a “Maroon and Gold” meet that was originally scheduled for September 23th.

Additionally, the fall season was then set to kick off with a meet in Washington, D.C., with George Washington University on October 7th.

While Boston College investigates its reported hazing incidents, there have also been several other reports of hazing scandals throughout the United States at different schools in recent months.

Bowling Green State University’s head hockey coach, Ty Eigner, was placed on leave and multiple players have been suspended this week after a reported hazing allegation.

Boston College is now the most recent school to be involved in a “hazing scandal.”

The widespread practice of hazing has seemed to be a persistent issue in the world of sports, particularly in college.

However, Boston College has yet to provide additional information regarding the alleged hazing incidents or its investigation to the public.

