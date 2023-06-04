Border Patrol K-9 discovers $2M worth of fentanyl during Arizona traffic stop

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:59 AM – Sunday, June 4, 2023

During a traffic stop in Arizona last week, Border Patrol agents were assisted by a patrol K-9 who had discovered $2 million worth of fentanyl that was being smuggled, according to officials.

As reported on Twitter by Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel, the seizure took place at a checkpoint along I-8 close to Yuma.

“The narcotics totaled more than 192 pounds, enough to kill 48 million people,” McGurk-Daniel said.

After the car seats had been opened and fully examined, another image showed the K-9, whose name was not immediately disclosed, in front of the car.

According to public U.S. Customs and Border Protection records, the amount of fentanyl collected during the traffic stop was greater than the total amount of fentanyl seized throughout the whole Fiscal Year 2022 in the Yuma Sector.

Additionally, more fentanyl was also discovered concealed inside the car’s gas tank, according to FOX10 Phoenix.

No information has been immediately released regarding the individual transporting the drugs or any conceivable charges.

Law enforcement officials had reported on May 23rd that a two-month surge in fentanyl enforcement along the southwest border resulted in the arrests of more than 200 alleged smugglers, traffickers, and dealers as well as the seizure of 4,721 pounds of fentanyl and 1,700 pounds of fentanyl precursors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

