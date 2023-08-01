Goldman Sachs Analyst’s Body Pulled From NYC Waterway 

(Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

4:35 PM – Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The body of a missing Goldman Sachs analyst was recently recovered from the waters of Newtown Creek on Tuesday, less than half a mile from a club called The Brooklyn Mirage, his last known location.

John Castic, 27, was last seen on Saturday around 2:30 a.m. leaving a Zeds Dead concert at The Brooklyn Mirage in the East Williamsburg neighborhood in New York, according to statements from the NYPD.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Castic’s shirtless body was spotted by a passerby, floating face-down in the English kills, a branch of the East River tributary, near 1100 Grand Street.

The passerby immediately contacted authorities, who dispatched the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit to recover the body, which was ultimately identified as that of the missing analyst.

According to investigators, the dead body showed no visible evidence of trauma other than signs of oxygen deprivation from drowning.

“They have found his body and confirmed it’s him,” said Jeffrey Castic, the father of the victim. “It appears to have been death by misadventure. His wallet and phone were found on him.”

Sara Kostecka, a close friend of the Illinois native, described him as being “very charismatic, high-energy with a good sense of humor,” Kostecka, 25, told the press. “Whatever happened, he did not deserve this.”

The city’s medical examiner has yet to perform an autopsy to determine Castic’s exact cause of death, police said in a statement.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Castic’s disappearance also comes only two months after another 27-year-old, Karl Clemente, mysteriously vanished from the same Brooklyn club.

