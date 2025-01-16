Bob Uecker, Beloved Brewers Broadcaster Known As ‘Mr. Baseball,’ Passes Away At 90

Bob Uecker is honored for 50 years of broadcasting before the game at American Family Field on September 25, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:30 PM – Thursday, January 16, 2025

Bob Uecker, known as “Mr. Baseball” and the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers for 54 years that earned him a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame, died Thursday at the age of 90.

“Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends,” the organization said in a statement.

Uecker played in the MLB as a catcher for three teams during his six-year major league playing career, which included short tenures with his hometown then-Milwaukee Braves and the 1964 world-champion St. Louis Cardinals.

However, Buecher was more well-known for his distinctive voice in the booth along with his one-liners, rather than hitting home runs. He hit .200 in 297 major league games and once led the league in passed balls.

“And I didn’t even play in all the games,” he said proudly.

Uecker discussed his signing with the Atlanta Braves in 1956 for a $3,000 bonus.

“That bothered my dad at the time because he didn’t have that kind of dough,” Uecker said. “But he eventually scraped it up.”

The icon’s rise to fame came after his friend, trumpeter Al Hirt, recommended him to late-night television show host Johnny Carson as a possible guest. Uecker quickly became a frequent guest on Carson’s popular show and it was Carson who dubbed Uecker “Mr.Baseball.”

Uecker made over 100 appearances on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” during the 1970s, 80s and 90s, which helped all kinds of doors.

“Anybody with ability can play in the big leagues,” he said. “But to be able to trick people year in and year out the way I did, I think that was a much greater feat.”

While probably best known for his role as the play-by-play man Harry Doyle in the “Major League” films, Uecker initially rose to fame after being features in TV commercials for Miller Lite, which primarily featuring ex-big-league athletes.

Uecker’s family said in a statement that the broadcaster had a private battle with small-cell lung cancer since 2023.

“He brought joy to countless listeners through his wit, charisma, and love for baseball, Milwaukee, and all of Wisconsin, creating a legacy that will forever be cherished,” Uecker’s family said. “While his contributions to the game are noteworthy, it is his kindness, humility, and love for family and friends that we will hold closest to our hearts.”

Uecker starred in baseball and basketball at Milwaukee Technical High School and somewhere along the way he made the transition from pitcher to catcher.

“My first game, my parents and everybody was there, my friends, and the manager came out to take me out of the game,” Uecker recalled. “I didn’t want to come out because I was embarrassed. I said, ‘Let me face this guy one more time, because I struck him out the first time I faced him.’ The manager said, ‘I know, but it’s the same inning. I’ve got to get you out of here.’ And that was my move to catching.”

He played 33 games in his rookie season and hit .250 with two doubles and a home run. He also played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves before his professional baseball career ended in 1967.

Uecker was a broadcaster in Atlanta before being featured on broadcasts for the Brewers. He called games for 54 seasons before his death. He also served as a broadcaster for ABC and NBC during World Series and League Championship games, as well as calling the Brewers’ 1982 World Series loss to the Cardinals for a local Milwaukee station.

However, health issues forced him to call less games in 2014. He also famously signed his first contract with the Brewers’ organization in 2021 in order to be covered for health insurance, according to MLB.com. Uecker was receiving health benefits under the Screen Actors Guild until the organization discontinued health coverage in 2020. Before the series of previous deals, he was working under a series of handshake agreements.

“It’s amazing how you take everything for granted,” he told MLB.com of his return to the Brewers’ spring training facility in 2021. “Being down there on the field, shooting the bull. Then when you can’t do it, it’s bad. You really lose that.”

Uecker’s popularity soared over the course of his broadcast career. He won the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year five times and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.

Uecker is survived by son Bob Jr. and daughter Sue Anne. He was predeceased by a son, Steve, and a daughter, Leann.

“It’s been great,” Uecker said during a 2005 ceremony at the Brewers ballpark marking his 50 years in baseball. “I’d like to do this again 50 years from now when I get to 100. Wherever I am, dig me up. Bring me back here. A couple times around the warning track and take me back to the hole where you picked me up.”

