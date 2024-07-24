BLM Leaders: Democrat Party Is A ‘Party Of Hypocrites’

U.S. Vice president Kamala Harris speaks during an event with U.S. President Joe Biden (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:53 AM – Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Black Lives Matter pressured the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to hold an impromptu virtual primary in a Tuesday statement. The group states that propping up a Kamala Harris-led ticket without any official voting process would make the Democrat party a “party of hypocrites.”

The calls for a Democrat primary follows President Joe Biden’s announcement, where he said that he will be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee.

“We do not live in a dictatorship. Delegates are not oligarchs. Any attempt to evade or override the will of voters in our primary system—no matter how historic the candidate—must be condemned. We demand an informal, virtual snap primary now that the incumbent president is no longer in the running,” BLM stated.

The snowball leading to President Biden’s drop out led by Democrat elites and party donors began after the president’s disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump on June 27th. After multiple defiant attempts to stay in the race, Biden ultimately announced on Sunday that he would be stepping aside.

With Biden’s endorsement, as well as the necessary amount of Democrat delegates acquired to become the nominee, Harris has emerged as a potential new nominee for November, even though she has not won a primary.

Although the leftist group still recognized the historic nature of a Kamala-led ticket, since she’s a half-Black and half-Indian woman, they still questioned the legitimacy of a Harris-led ticket without any input from Democrat voters in any official voting process.

“Let us be clear: This is about the Democratic Party following a process that protects the legitimacy of any future Democratic president following this unprecedented moment. Installing Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee and an unknown vice president without any public voting process would make the modern Democratic Party a party of hypocrites. It would undermine their credibility on issues related to democracy,” The group declared.

The political and social group said that they were also concerned and skeptical in regards to announcing a Harris nomination absent of any voting process, arguing that it might be:

“Immediately label[ed]… as [an] affirmative action or a DEI move, and any progress made by a President Harris would be on shaky foundations. If Kamala Harris is to be the nominee, it must be through a process that upholds democratic principles and public participation,” BLM added.

Meanwhile, BLM leader Shalomyah Bowers continued to further unravel the group’s issue with the way that the Democrat party is operating since Biden’s initial announcement to drop out.

“This is not an attack on Kamala Harris or Black women, and right now we aren’t questioning Kamala’s qualifications or capabilities. This is about the nominating process. Those of us who care about the principles of democracy cannot be serious about installing Kamala Harris and an unknown vice president as the Democratic nominee without any semblance of a people-powered process. Not delegates and party elites, but actually asking communities across the country if they believe this should be the democratic ticket. Anything less is unserious in the quest for democracy. Democracies are stronger when political parties operate with primary systems that allow for genuine participation,” said Bowers.

