Blinken: Unsure If American Hostages Are Okay

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media before boarding his plane in Cairo en route to Jordan on October 15, 2023. (Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Nathaniel Mannor

4:10 PM – Sunday, October 22, 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he doesn’t know if the 10 American hostages being held in Gaza are alright.

Advertisement

He made these comments in an interview on Sunday. It comes amid the terrorist group Hamas releasing two captured Americans on Friday.

Hamas claimed that they are not harming innocent civilians despite their unprovoked attack against Israel.

Blinken asserted he does not know if the unaccounted for hostages are dead or still being held by Hamas. He also did not lay out a plan for bringing the rest of the hostages home.

In the meantime, the families of Israeli hostages are asking world leaders to get involved to bring their loved ones home.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement

Share this post!