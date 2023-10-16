Blinken: Biden To Visit Israel On Wednesday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, after an overnight meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. US President Joe Biden will pay a solidarity visit to Israel on October 18, 2023. (Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

5:35 PM – Monday, October 16, 2023

46th President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday.

Advertisement

During the early hours of Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Biden will finally make his way to the Jewish State to show support for Israel.

“U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday. He is coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region, and for the world,” Blinken announced. “President Biden will reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with Israel.”

Blinken traveled to Israel on Wednesday to further emphasize the United States’ support for the country, as it has been fighting to battle Hamas terrorists.

After his visit, he also traveled to other Middle Eastern countries to meet with a number of Arab leaders. While there, he reportedly attempted to persuade officials to step in and condemn Hamas’ violence.

Blinken returned back to the Holy Land on Monday.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement