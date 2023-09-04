Birmingham: 2 Women Killed In Labor Day Shooting, 3 Injured

Stock Image. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:38 PM – Monday, September 4, 2023

Following a shooting early on Monday in Birmingham, Alabama, officials reported two fatalities and three injuries.

The shootings, which were reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, injured at least five individuals all together, and two people subsequently passed away at the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) Hospital, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

According to nearby witnesses, the shooting began in front of Birmingham’s Aria Restaurant and Lounge, which is located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North.

The three injured people’s conditions and identities were not disclosed by police, and the two fatalities were women, aged 24 and 33.

Authorities stated that they would release names after further investigation.

The emergency vehicle that the victims were being transported in was also reportedly fired at as they approached UAB Hospital.

Shots were heard outside the facility, and Tehreem Khan, a media specialist at UAB, verified to the press that the emergency department at UAB Hospital was immediately put on lockdown.

No suspects have yet been located or detained, and the incident is now being investigated by the UAB Police Department.

This is a developing story. More updates to come.

