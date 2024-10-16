Bill Clinton Recites Bizarre Eulogy At Ethel Kennedy Funeral: ‘Your Mother Was The Cat’s Meow’

Former US President Bill Clinton speaks during a memorial service for Ethel Kennedy on October 16, 2024, at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:35 PM – Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Former President Bill Clinton spoke on his relationship with the late Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Democrat Robert F. Kennedy, at her funeral on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“I thought your mother was the cat’s meow. She would flirt with me in the most innocent ways,” Clinton stated during his eulogy, prompting awkward laughter and strange looks from those in attendance.

Clinton already has a long-standing reputation for being an adulterer and womanizer following his affair with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern from 1995 to 1997. In the 1990s, he lied to the American people in a now-famous speech where he falsely claimed “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

Clinton has also admitted to being friendly with and riding alongside the notorious, now-deceased pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on his private plane “The Lolita Express,” referencing the Vladimir Nabokov novel “Lolita,” which is about a 37-year-old man who has a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl.

Ethel’s funeral was held at the Cathedral of St. Matthews the Apostle in Washington, D.C., which was attended by Kennedy family members, politicians, and friends of the family.

Clinton, the former president who was notoriously impeached in 1988 following his affair with the 22-year-old White House intern, Lewinsky, recounted memories and valentines day cards he received from Ethel.

“I loved all these Valentine’s cards and there’s a bunch of them downstairs, and they’re very political,” he stated, continuing on to read one of the cards she sent.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, I’m surrounded by love, but there’s still room for you,” the poem Ethel sent to Clinton read.

The former Democrat president went on, joking about Ethel’s 11 children.

“I remember once I said ‘you know we’re not at replacement population anymore and all the politics are anti-immigrant, what are we gonna do?’” he stated.

“We need more people like you,” he joked, referencing her large family.

Kerry Kennedy, one of Ethel’s daughters, referenced Clinton’s speech during her eulogy.

“President Clinton said that mummy flirted with him and you know she loved each of you,” she said while looking at Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and President Joe Biden, who were in the front row.

“A few weeks ago I called her from Italy and I said, ‘Mummy, I’m in Italy. Is there anything I can bring you?’ and she said, ‘An Italian would be nice,’” Kerry continued, smirking.

Ethel Kennedy passed away at the age of 96 last week after suffering a stroke. She raised 11 children and had 34 grandchildren, along with 24 great-grandchildren in total.

President Joe Biden was the last speaker at Ethel’s funeral, claiming that he had also received Valentine’s cards from Ethel. The president explained that one of the cards she had given him previously included “a picture of me and Ethel surrounded by hearts,” along with a poem that read “I’m not Bide’n my time waiting for you valentine because he’s no ordinary Joe.”

“I don’t know how many you got that damned Valentine, but I tell you what, it meant a lot to me,” Biden added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!