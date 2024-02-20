Biden’s New Border Plan Exemplifies The Dishonesty Of His Previous ‘I Can’t Do Anything’ Claim

US President Joe Biden (L) speaks with a member of the US Border Patrol as they walk along the US-Mexico border fence in El Paso, Texas, on January 8, 2023. – Biden went to the US-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time since taking office, visiting an El Paso, Texas entry point at the center of debates over illegal immigration and smuggling. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

6:31 PM – Tuesday, February 20, 2024

According to a source close to the president, specifically a senior White House staffer, next month’s State of the Union address that U.S. President Joe Biden is considering making will highlight the “bold move” of him signing an “executive order that would dramatically stanch the record flow of migrants into the Southwest,” Axios reported.

Therefore, it shows that Biden did have the authority to make this decision throughout the border chaos, even though he previously claimed that the issue was out of his hands.

Last month, Biden stated, “I’ve done all I can do” to resolve the border problem. He declared, “If that bill were the law today, I’d shut down the border right now,” in pushing for the Schumer-Lankford bill.

Although Biden has been called “an elderly man with a poor memory,” it is truly eye-opening to see how he could have forgotten that he has this authority. The president declared shortly after prompting the border crisis that the sudden increase in illegal immigration was normal, claiming that this “happens every single solitary year.”

Alejandro Mayorkas, the recently impeached Secretary of Homeland Security, has consistently reassured Congress and the public that the border is secure, despite the fact that his agency has released nearly 3.5 million illegal immigrants into the United States.

In addition, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has claimed that Biden has “done more to secure the border and to deal with this issue of immigration than anybody else. He really has!”

Due to how blatant and repetitive the administration’s false claims regarding immigration have been, and how negative the results have been, this stunt right before the 2024 election may not be as successful as Biden assumes.

The “bipartisan” Senate bill was designed to be rejected by Republicans, allowing Democrat candidates to place the blame for the border situation on their shoulders. However, the entire justification for a rushed border measure disappears if the president stops the widespread infiltration of the border on his own, as Republicans have argued throughout the years.

The possible executive order’s language was not disclosed in the leak about the president’s plans, but Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act allows the president to have the power to “suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens” at any time, for as long as he would like, if he believes that allowing them in “would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

Biden could also reverse some of the more than 500 immigration-related acts that he has enacted over the previous three years to make it simpler for illegal immigrants to enter and remain living here. For example, he could choose to hold border jumpers, rather than release them, as required by law.

In January, there were almost 6,000 illegal immigrants a day at the southern border, which was a drop from the almost 10,000 day in December 2023. Thousands of illegal immigrants are released into American cities every day where they are taken to shelters, hotels, or other establishments who are willing to house and feed them.

