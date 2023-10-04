Biden’s Dog Commander Bites Another WH Staffer, 12th Documented Time

(L) Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images / (R) Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:13 PM – Wednesday, October 4, 2023

New images of President Joe Biden’s commander dog have surfaced where he is biting yet another White House staffer.

Advertisement

The pictures of the two-year-old German Shepherd were released, where he is seen biting another staff member, marking this as the 12th documented act of aggression incident reported in the past year.

A tourist had also previously photographed Commander biting into the arm of White House Grounds Superintendent Dale Haney on Sept. 13th as well as a secret service agent on September 25th.

According to reports, an anonymous White House employee stated that Commander is “always so friendly” and that they had “never seen him like that” around non-security staff.

Allegations state that Commander bit seven Secret Service employees and showed aggressiveness toward three others between October 2022 and January of this year.

According to documents acquired under the Freedom of Information Act to the watchdog group Judicial Watch, the White House medical staff directed a uniformed officer to a local hospital for evaluation last November after they had suffered wounds to their arm and leg.

Reportedly, a former Biden aide said that the biting incidents are a cause of “enormous men with guns acting suspiciously hostile.”

When White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned about the incidents during a press conference on Wednesday, she responded that she “would refer [them] to the Secret Service and also the first lady’s office.”

PETA, an animal rights organization, came to the dog’s defense, stating that he was just acting like any dog who wanted to “protect his family.”

Judicial Watch is reportedly seeking additional internal Secret Service communications.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts