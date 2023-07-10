Biden welcomed to Windsor Castle, first visit since skipping coronation

US President Joe Biden reviews royal guards along with Britain’s King Charles III during a welcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

12:25 PM – Monday, July 10, 2023

Britain’s King Charles III welcomed President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle.

Monday’s meeting marked the first time Biden has met with Charles since he became King, as Biden skipped the May coronation.

The pair and the Prime Minister reportedly discussed so-called climate change, an issue the monarch has long supported. Additionally, it is believed they touched on the topic of Ukraine.

U.K. residents weighed in about Biden’s meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles.

“Well I think obviously, yeah funny it has always been a good relationship, hasn’t it” Insurance Broker Ben Chatyakoa said. “So, I don’t see why it will be any different now to be fair and especially having King Charles in as well and Joe Biden, they are both kind of old, aren’t they? So, they must have lots in common together.”

Following his meetings in the U.K., the president will travel to Lithuania where he is set to attend a NATO summit.

