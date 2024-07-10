Biden: We Will Defend Every Inch Of NATO

Latvia’s President Edgars Rinkevics (C) poses with US President Joe Biden (L) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during the NATO 75th anniversary summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, on July 10, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

OAN’s Jacob Miller

6:40 PM – Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Joe Biden has urged NATO members to keep bolstering the alliance to thwart threats from their adversaries.

During a working session at The North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit on Wednesday, Biden warned that Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine are being aided by China, Iran and North Korea.

Biden added that members commitment to upping their contributions show the world that the military pact is not fractured.

“This new pledge sends an unmistakable message to the world that every NATO member is committed to doing their part to keep the alliance strong,” Biden said. “We can and will defend every inch of NATO territory, and we’ll do it together. And that we’re investing in our future strength to ensure NATO will always be ready for whatever threats we’ll face, should be a clear message we’re making to the, sending to the world.”

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has promised to send Germany some American made long-range missiles to bolster deterrence measures in Europe.

