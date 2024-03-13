Biden, Trump Secure Nominations After Contests In Ga., Miss., Wash.

Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate against Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Tom McGrath

9:53 PM – Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Donald Trump and President Joe Biden cement their rematch for the presidency this November.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Trump and Biden won the primaries in Georgia, Mississippi and in Washington for their respective parties.

Additionally, Trump won the GOP Hawaii caucus while Biden dominated the Northern Marina Island Primary.

These latest victories have put both front runners over the delegate threshold to secure their party’s nominations.

Biden is expected to be nominated at the Democratic Convention in Chicago this August. Trump should ascend to the GOP nomination in Milwaukee in July.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!