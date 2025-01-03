Biden To Visit New Orleans Monday In Wake Of Terror Attack

US President Joe Biden makes a statement about the terrorist attack in New Orleans from Camp David, Maryland, on January 1, 2025. The FBI identified Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who is a US citizen and Army veteran, as the man who slammed a pickup truck flying an Islamic State flag into a crowd of New Year revelers in New Orleans on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding more than 35. (Photo by CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:53 AM – Friday, January 3, 2025

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to visit New Orleans next week. They will meet with those who were affected during the New Year’s Day terror attack on Bourbon Street.

Advertisement

On Friday, the White House announced that the pair will travel to Louisiana.

“On Monday, January 6, the President and First Lady will travel to New Orleans, Louisiana. The President and First Lady will grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack on January 1 and meet with officials on the ground,” the White House said in a statement.

The White House gave no other details as to where exactly the Biden’s will go to and who they will meet with.

This statement comes a day after Biden made a public statement on the terrorist attack.

“To all the families of those who were killed, to all those who were injured, to all the people in New Orleans who are grieving today, I want you to know I grieve with you. Our nation grieves with you. We’re going to stand with you as you mourn and as you heal in the weeks to come,” Biden said Thursday. “New Orleans is a place unlike any other place in the world. It’s a city full of charm and joy,” he continued. “So many people around the world love New Orleans because of its history, its culture, and, above all, its people. So, I know, while this person committed a terrible assault on the city, the spirit of our New Orleans will never, never, never be defeated. It always will shine forth.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!