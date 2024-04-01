Biden To Visit Baltimore Bridge Collapse Friday

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House on August 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sani Unutoa

5:28 PM – Monday, April 1, 2024

President Biden is set to visit Baltimore nearly two weeks after the deadly bridge collapse.

Advertisement

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that Biden will survey the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on Friday.

While there, he’ll meet with state and local officials. The president will also review federal response efforts.

The bridge collapsed last week after a container ship crashed into a support pylon. Six road workers were killed in the wreck.

Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration has already worked with local leaders to secure barges and a crane for repairs.

“President Biden and his team are working with Governor (Wes) Moore, the congressional delegation, Mayor (Brandon) Scott and numerous state and local officials to reopen the port, rebuild the bridge and support the people of Baltimore,” Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre added that the administration is working with Congress to ensure the federal government pays to rebuild the bridge.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!