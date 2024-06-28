Biden To Return For Second Debate Against Trump After Abysmal Performance

US President Joe Biden speaks to supporters gathered on the tarmac upon his arrival at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, North Carolina, early on June 28, 2024. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:30 AM – Friday, June 28, 2024

President Joe Biden is committed to performing in the upcoming second presidential debate despite a horrific showing on Thursday night in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 81-year-old president will return to the debate stage in September, CNN Senior White House Correspondent Kayla Tausche reported on Friday morning, citing an advisor.

Biden is currently not considering dropping out of the race, despite groans from members of his own party to do so.

The Delaware native repeatedly froze and misspoke during the Thursday debate, which left doubts in the minds of every viewer that tuned in to see his mental and physical fitness.

Biden also spoke in a soft, scratchy voice, with anonymous aides claiming, “it was the result of a cold.”

“This was a disaster for Biden. Many Democrats are looking for a new candidate after this debate,” Doug Muzzio, a retired public affairs professor at Baruch College, told the New York Post.

“Biden was tentative, rambling and sometimes incoherent,” he said.

“Trump, on the other hand, was clear and relatively coherent. He looked like he knew what he was talking about.”

At one point of the debate, Biden paused for almost nine seconds, losing his train of thought only to look up and say that he “finally beat Medicare.”

Trump utilized the blunder to further criticize Biden over the crisis at the southern border.

“Well, he’s right. He did beat Medicare. He beat it to death and he’s destroying Medicare because all of these people who are coming in, they’re putting them on Medicare,” Trump retorted.

“If I knew nothing about Donald Trump before that debate and judged him solely on that performance, I’d vote for him,” one Democratic source told the New York Post.

With the Democratic National Convention less than two months away, some experts are claiming it’s “TBD” whether Biden will remain the party’s nominee, even though the current president has not expressed any desire to drop out.

“Biden misspoke. He saved Medicare. But now someone needs to save Biden,” the source said.

After the debate was over, First Lady Jill Biden helped escort her husband off the stage and then greeted supporters at an Atlanta watch party where she made a last ditch effort to boost her husband’s position.

“Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question,” she gushed. “You knew all the facts.”

Meanwhile, per a CNN poll conducted by SSRS, 67% said Trump performed better than Biden, with a low 33% still thinking that Biden would be the clear winner for the presidential election.

