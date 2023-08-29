Biden To Be First President Not To Visit Crash Site For 9/11 Memorial Anniversary

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

12:48 PM – Tuesday, August 28, 2023

President Joe Biden will be in Alaska for the observance of the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with military members, first responders and their families in attendance, the White House announced on Monday.

The commemoration ceremony will be held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage and will include units from the Air Force, Army, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserves and others.

First Lady Jill Biden will reportedly place a wreath at the Pentagon Memorial, honoring the victims of the tragic day.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be attending a commemoration ceremony in New York City at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

This will be a new location for Biden, as the commemoration for the past three years have all taken place in different locations for the September 11th anniversary.

Biden will be making the landing in Alaska after returning from the G-20 Summit in India and after a visit to Vietnam on September 10th.

During the Vietnam visit, Biden will meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong “to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the United States and Vietnam,” White House officials said.

Biden will become the first U.S. president to forgo visiting one of the crash sites for the 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

