Biden To Announce New Federal Office For Gun Violence Prevention

OAN’s James Meyers

11:29 AM – Wednesday, September 20, 2023

New reports have suggested President Joe Biden will announce on Friday the first-ever federal office of gun violence prevention.

White House Staff Secretary Stefanie Feldman is leading the new department, according to The Washington Post and Politico. Feldman has previously worked on the Domestic Policy Council and oversees the gun policy portfolio at the White House.

Activists claim the new department will help the Biden administration coordinate across the federal government on gun related topics and help Biden show leadership when it comes to gun-violence prevention.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been over 500 shootings in the United States where four or more people were injured or killed.

In January, a combined 117 groups sent a letter to Biden urging him to create the federal office of gun violence prevention, a $5 billion fund for community violence intervention programs, a ban on foreign-made weapons, education campaigns on gun safety, stronger Federal Trade Commission regulations on firearm marketing, and a descriptive plan on the enactment of the Safer Communities Act passed last year.

“Unfortunately, gun deaths and injuries continue to ravage our country, impacting Asian American, Black and Brown communities, and neighborhoods all across the country,” the groups wrote to Biden. “While Congress must continue to prioritize gun violence prevention, you have the opportunity to act boldly by announcing a comprehensive plan of action to reduce gun deaths at the State of the Union on February 7, 2023.”

In June 2022, the president signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which increased background checks for people under 21 who purchase firearms.

