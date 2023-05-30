Biden threatens sanctions against Uganda law allowing death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media before he and first lady Jill Biden depart the White House on May 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

12:42 PM – Tuesday, May 30, 2023

President Joe Biden called for the “immediate repeal” of legislation passed in Uganda that allows the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality.”

“This shameful Act is the latest development in an alarming trend of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda. The dangers posed by this democratic backsliding are a threat to everyone residing in Uganda, including U.S. government personnel, the staff of our implementing partners, tourists, members of the business community, and others,” Biden wrote, in a statement reacting to the new legislation.

The new law, signed by Ugandan President Yoweri Musevini, does not criminalize those who identify as LGBTQ+, which was a key concern among some who criticized earlier drafts of the bill. The legislation that was signed on Monday allows the death penalty for homosexual acts against children, disabled people, or those drugged against their will.

Biden took a firm stance against the law, calling for a repeal, or he claimed that there would be significant action taken against the country.

“I have directed my National Security Council to evaluate the implications of this law on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda, including our ability to safely deliver services under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and other forms of assistance and investments,” Biden said in his statement, adding, “My administration will also incorporate the impacts of the law into our review of Uganda’s eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA.)”

Biden continued, saying that he is considering “additional steps” against the country. These would include the “sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption.”

Biden pointed to the nearly $1 billion that was invested by the U.S. annually into Uganda and said, “The scale of our commitments speaks to the value we place on this partnership—and our faith in the people of Uganda to build for themselves a better future. It is my sincere hope that we can continue to build on this progress, together, and strengthen protections for the human rights of people everywhere.”

