Biden Staffers Call For Ceasefire, Hold Vigil Outside WH

Former State Department official and activist Josh Paul (C), that resigned over the war between Israel and Hamas, speaks during a demonstration calling for a ceasefire amid the Hamas-Israel war, in front of the White House in Washington, DC on December 13, 2023. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:32 PM – Thursday, December 14, 2023

President Joe Biden’s staff and appointees held a visual outside of the White House demanding for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Advertisement

On Wednesday night, more than three dozen people stood outside the White House hiding their faces with scarves and sunglasses to not be identified, and held a sign that read “President Biden, Your Staff Demands A Ceasefire.”

There were also candles on the ground that spelled out “ceasefire.”

Former State Department Official Josh Paul, who resigned after a disagreement with the Biden administration’s approach to the Israel-Hamas war, delivered the opening remarks at the visual.

“The temporary ceasefire ended 13 days ago, and we have been horrified to see the full resumption of killings, displacement and bombardment of Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” Paul said during prepared remarks he made on behalf of the vigil attendees. “A temporary pause to this violence was never enough. We must move with urgency to save as many lives as possible and achieve an immediate, permanent ceasefire agreement and the return of all hostages.”

The vigil comes as tensions grow between the 46th president and his staff about how he has been handling the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Last month, over 700 political appointees and staffers signed a letter calling on Biden to support a ceasefire in the war.

The letter was signed by workers in more than 30 different departments and agencies, including the FBI and NASA.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!