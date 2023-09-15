Biden Slammed For Lying About Teaching ‘Political Theory’ At UPENN

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:57 PM – Friday, September 15, 2023

President Joe Biden has been slammed on social media after lying about teaching Political Theory at the University of Pennsylvania.

The 46th president appeared at a press conference on Thursday at Prince George Community College in Maryland regarding his remarks on the economy.

At one point of the speech, the Democrat discussed his time at the University of Pennsylvania where he claimed to teach for four years.

”I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years and I used to teach political theory. And folks, you always hear, every generation has to fight for Democracy,” he stated.

However, after hearing his remarks, people began to investigate his claims.

Reportedly, Biden worked at the University from 2017 to 2019 as the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Professor of the Practice and there seems to be no record of him teaching classes.

X users, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, began to slam the president for lying.

Author Carol Roth shared the clip of the claims to X and said, “Biden’s pretend life sounds very fun and interesting.”

Podcast Host Derek Hunter tagged CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale and The Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler in a post, writing, “Attention: @ddale8 @GlennKesslerWP, know anyone with the job of fact checking?”

The incident comes after the president’s false claims he was at Ground Zero the morning after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, that he witnessed a Pittsburgh bridge collapse and that his grandfather died days before his birth which were all reportedly debunked.

Reporter Jeff Mordock asked White House National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby if Biden was “just believing things that didn’t happen.”

“The president has lied about being at Ground Zero the day after the Sept. 11 attacks, falsely claimed he saw the Pittsburgh bridge collapse, claimed his grandfather died in the hospital days before his birth. What is going on with the president? Is he just believing things that didn’t happen did happen, or is he just randomly making stuff up?” he said.

However, the national security council spokesman avoided the questions.

