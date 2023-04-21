Source: Biden set to announce his reelection campaign next week

President Joe Biden arrives on stage to deliver a speech at St. Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina, Ireland, Friday, April 14, 2023. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Joe Biden is set to announce his 2024 reelection campaign next week. According to sources, Biden has been eyeing April 25th as his chosen date.

April 25th is significant to the president because four years ago on that exact day, he entered the 2020 Democrat race. It is expected that this time around, Biden will make the announcement via a video that will be released to his supporters. This tactic is similar to what Obama did for the 2012 election.

Biden has repeatedly mentioned that he plans to run for reelection. It was initially thought that he was going to announce his campaign prior to February’s State of the Union, however, that date came and went.

There are ongoing debates about Biden running for a second term. The 80-year-old is the oldest person to ever be president. If reelected, he would be 86 years old by the end of his second term. The second oldest president in U.S. history was Donald Trump. He was 74 years old when he left office.

Biden’s announcement plans are not finalized and could be changed. The White House has declined to comment on the topic.

