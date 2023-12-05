Biden Says He’s ‘Not Sure’ He’d Be Running For 2024 Re-Election If ‘Trump Wasn’t Running’ 

R| Joe Biden (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) L| Donald Trump (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:00 PM – Tuesday, December 5, 2023

President Joe Biden said that he is “not sure” he would be running for re-election in the 2024 presidential race if former Republican President Donald Trump was not running as well.

On Tuesday, Biden spoke at a fundraiser in Boston, Massachusetts, where he made the remarks.

“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” Biden said. “But we cannot let him win.”

The current president launched a fundraising campaign on Tuesday in anticipation of costly re-election efforts.

Tuesday also marks the first of seven fundraisers that Biden will lead in the Boston area and there will reportedly be even more events later this month.

Democrat officials are bracing for what some estimate to be a billion-dollar campaign, as Biden will attempt to convince American voters that he is not too old or mentally deficient for the position.

Many conservative political commentators have consistently pointed out the current president’s continuous gaffes and misspeak while he has met with foreign leaders or given speeches on American soil, as well as his legal issues regarding his family’s purported illegal foreign financial dealings which also involve his son, Hunter.

In the first of those fundraisers, Biden went after Trump right away, accusing him of “telling us what he’s going to do” and saying that he’s not “hiding anything about it.”

“Trump’s not even hiding the ball anymore. He’s telling us what he’s going to do. He’s making no bones about it,” Biden told donors.

In a speech delivered in New Hampshire last month, the former president declared, “We will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country,” adding that “the radical right is not the real threat.”

Biden continued, noting that Trump did not show up to his inauguration, saying in part “I can’t say I was disappointed, but he didn’t even show up.”

