Biden Says He “Just Follows Orders” During Vietnam Conference

US President Joe Biden holds a press conference in Hanoi on September 10, 2023, on the first day of a visit in Vietnam. Biden travels to Vietnam to deepen cooperation between the two nations, in the face of China’s growing ambitions in the region. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:45 PM – Sunday, September 9, 2023

President Joe Biden appeared in a press conference where he said “I’ll just follow my orders here.”

On Sunday, the 46th president spoke at a conference in Hanoi Vietnam and met with General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Biden stood at the podium and read his prepared remarks while looking at his notes for the majority of the time.

After the speech, the Democrat delivered a press conference where he opened up another discussion by reportedly making a joke about the Vietnam War and asking for questions from reporters.

Biden stated that he would take questions from five reporters, but he could not locate the paper list of particular reporters he was supposed to call on that was prepared by White House officials.

He then proceeded to say that he will just “follow his orders from staff.”

At the end, Biden declared that he was “going to bed,” appearing more irate and mentally disoriented.

Due to Biden’s senile mannerisms, his critics have frequently called him “Sleepy Joe,” and online users have commented and poked fun at the press conference footage.

“I’ll just follow my orders here. Uh — Staff, is there anybody that hasn’t spoken yet? I ain’t calling on you! I told you, I only have five questions!” He shouted.

