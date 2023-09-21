Biden Repeats Same Story ‘Nearly Word For Word’ Within Minutes Of Each Other

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:30 PM – Thursday, September 21, 2023

President Joe Biden recently spoke at a campaign where he repeated the same story two different times within minutes of each other.

On Wednesday, the current 46th president was speaking at a campaign reception in Manhattan where he told a story about the 2017 Charlottesville riots and his decision to run for president in 2020, which he repeated a second time just minutes later.

During remarks at the event sponsored by billionaire real estate heiress Amy Goldman Fowler, the 80-year-old president described how he was enjoying retirement following two terms as former President Barack Obama’s vice president when “along came, in August of 2017, Charlottesville, Virginia.”

“You remember those folks walking out of the fields literally carrying torches, with Nazi swastikas, holding them forward, singing the same vicious, antisemitic bile — the same exact bile — bile that was sung in — in Germany in the early ‘30s. And a young woman was killed. A young woman was killed,” he said. “The former guy [then-President Donald Trump] was asked, ‘What do you think would happen?’ He was the sitting president. And he said, ‘I thought there were some very fine people on both sides.’ And I mean this sincerely, from the bottom of my heart, that’s when I decided I — I was going to run again.”

According to the White House transcript, after the president explained how his extended family encouraged him to challenge Trump, he began to tell the same story all over again, prompting confused looks and smirks from audience members.

“You know, you may remember that, you know, those folks from Charlottesville, as they came out of the fields and carrying those swastikas, and remember the ones with the torches and the Ku — accompanied by the Ku Klux Klan. And in addition to that, they had — there were white supremacists,” he said. “Anyway, they were making the big case about how terrible this was. And a young woman was killed in the process and my predecessor, as I said, was asked what he thought. He said, ‘There are some very fine people on both sides.’ Well, that kept ringing in my head.And so, I couldn’t, quite frankly, remain silent any longer so, I decided I would run. And it became — I ran because I thought everything this country stood for was up for grabs for the first time in my career.”

Users on X, the social media formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the pool report by promoting it as proof that the president’s advanced age has become a major issue, a claim that he has faced from both political parties since taking office.

A social media post from a National Review contributor, Pradheep Shanker, said: “But we aren’t supposed to care about his age and mental state.”



Austin, Texas, attorney Adam Loewy also chimed in and said: “It would be elder abuse if he runs again, he’s not making it to 86.”

According to a recent Associated Press-NORC poll, 77% of Americans believe that Biden is too senile to run for a second term. While an unsurprising 89% of Republicans agree, 69% of Democrats similarly agree that Biden is no longer mentally healthy enough for the position.

