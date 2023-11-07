Biden Proposes $320M Worth Of Precision Bombs For Israel

US and Israeli flags fill the field at Statler Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 18, 2023. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Nathaniel Mannor

11:32 AM – Tuesday, November 7, 2023

President Joe Biden has announced that he will send $320 million worth of precision bombs to Israel to help them combat Hamas terrorists.

According to the Wall Street Journal on Monday, the White House sent a memo to Congress last week informing lawmakers that they will send Israel the bombs through tier weapons manufacturer, Rafael USA.

From there, the company would gift their Israeli sister company the weapons to then transfer the precision bombs to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

This comes as Israel has entered the second phase of the war effort.

Stephanie Fried, the CGTN correspondent, spoke about the topic in detail.

“In terms of activity and this extension of Israel’s campaign, what they’re calling ‘Phase Two’ of the campaign, with the reports that we’re getting from the Israeli army, the ground operation, which is essentially, they’re targeting what they say is Hamas’ nerve command, control, launching pads, missile or guided anti-tank missile launching areas, observation points,” she explained.

However, many conservative lawmakers have said President Biden is sending mixed message on his support for Israel.

