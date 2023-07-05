Biden pledges ‘crack down’ on college admission privilege while using influence to get Hunter’s daughter into U-Penn

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 5: U.S. President Joe Biden (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

4:11 PM – Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to ban affirmative action in college admissions last week, President Biden denounced the decision and insisted that his administration will work to “crack down” on “privilege” in U.S. education.

Despite this sentiment, it was revealed that Joe Biden used his political connections to get his granddaughter into the University of Pennsylvania, one of the most prestigious schools in the U.S. with a 5.9 percent acceptance rate.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Hunter Biden reportedly asked his presidential father for help so that his daughter could be accepted into U-Penn in 2018, which was revealed in a text conversation recovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

On October 31st, 2018, Maisy Biden sent a text to her dad Hunter, saying “I applied early decision to Penn today!!”

She then sent a follow-up message two days later asking her father if he had an update on her application.

On December 13th, 2018, Joe Biden sent a text to Hunter saying that he was going to speak to U-Penn President Amy Guttman about his granddaughter’s application. Joe replied, saying that he was “going to try and see Pres GUTMANN tomorrow.”

Two days later, The elder Biden texted his son to tell him he “had a great talk with Guttman.”

“Maisy still in the game for regular acceptance. But must do well in class this period. It’s real,” Joe Biden wrote on December 15th. “We should talk about tutors etc starting tomorrow.”

The same day, Hunter texted his daughter to inform her that she had not been rejected by the university. He also told his daughter that Guttman said that she needed to improve her grades during her senior year.

“Bottom line is that Guttman made clear that in order for her to explain the 11th grade you had to show improvement in 12th,” Hunter wrote in the text. “Which is something I think we would have all liked to know from the start, but in fairness we were much later in the app process than usual and made it look like we weren’t 100% about Penn.”

President Biden later told Hunter that Gutmann would call him on the phone to let him know about Maisy’s acceptance.

Maisy Biden did end up being accepted into the University of Pennsylvania and began school in the fall of 2019. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree four years later, according to the Free Beacon.

