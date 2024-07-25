Biden, Netanyahu Discuss Long-Standing Partnership

US President Joe Biden (R) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2024. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Jacob Miller

1:20 PM – Thursday, July 25, 2024

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met with lame duck President Joe Biden.

The two spoke at the White House on Thursday. They touted their decades long partnership on mutual issues.

Both said they look forward to working together in the final months of Biden’s presidency. They hope to end the war in Gaza and stabilize the Middle East.

Biden stressed he’ll keep working to bolster Israel and America’s national security like he claims he has done since entering politics.

“I am looking forward to it as well. By the way, that first meeting with Golda Meir. She had an assistant sitting next to me, a guy named Rabin,” Biden said. “That’s how far back it goes. I was only 12 then. Anyway, thank you all for being here.”

This came ahead of Netanyahu’s meeting with Democrat presidential frontrunner Kamala Harris.

Additionally, the Israeli leader is expected to meet with 45th President Donald Trump on Friday. The two are expected to talk about how to achieve peace in the Middle East.

