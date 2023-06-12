Biden misses College Athlete Day due to root canals, Kamala scheduled to host WH

US President Joe Biden stops for ice cream at Baskin Robbins in Portland, Oregon, October 15, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:23 PM – Monday, June 12, 2023

The White House said on Monday that President Joe Biden will miss “College Athlete Day” due to a multi-day root canal surgery.

Advertisement

According to a White House document from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the presidential physician, Biden underwent the first step of surgery on Sunday. The memo noted that Biden was feeling “further discomfort” on Monday morning and that the second half of the root canal would be performed later that evening.

“The president identified that he was experiencing some dental pain in his lower right premolar,” the White House said in a statement. “Our Presidential Dental Team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center… determined that endodontic treatment (root canal) was most appropriate.”

“The initial root canal procedure was performed at the time, with a plan for specialized endodontal follow-up in the near future. The president tolerated the procedure well. There were no complications,” the memo continued.

Biden was originally scheduled to headline the White House’s annual College Athlete Day ceremony on Monday, but Vice President Harris was called in instead to be his replacement.

The men’s and women’s NCAA championship teams from the 2022–2023 season will reportedly be honored at the White House.

White House representatives warned that more modifications to Biden’s agenda this week may also be happening, but that it is still being discussed. So far, two activities on Biden’s calendar have been rescheduled to Tuesday, a planned meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and a White House reception for chiefs of mission.

The root canal surgery is Biden’s first serious health incident since his overall health exam was released in February. The physical health evaluation deemed Biden to be “vigorous” and “healthy,” but no information regarding a mental assessment was provided, and most people do not expect him to ever publicly test his mental acuity.

It was also reported that the White House is requiring attendees to mask up for the event. Even in 2023, when all updated and available information shows that masks are entirely ineffective at preventing COVID-19, the Biden Administration remains adamant, refusing to “trust the science.”

Aside from masks, unvaccinated guests will be reportedly forced to partake in “social distancing,” another pseudoscientific limitation that has now also been disproven as being necessary.

Even the most fervent COVID-19 fear mongers no longer support or believe that the COVID-19 vaccinations were effective against the illness or transmission.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts