Biden Makes Another Creepy Remark Towards Kids During WH Speech: ‘Daddy Owes You’

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:47 PM – Thursday, August 17, 2023

President Joe Biden made an odd, uncomfortable remark about children and ice cream on Wednesday, just before touting what he felt that his administration had accomplished.

The 46th president briefly deviated from his prepared speech in the East Room of the White House on the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“I want to say one thing to your children. I know some really great ice cream places around here and daddy owes you, so talk to me afterwards,” Biden announced.

He then starting boasting about his administration’s response to rising prices for everyday necessities such as groceries and gas, since the majority of Americans still continue to feel the financial pinch of inflation.

Biden has previously been chastised a number of times for making creepy remarks.

“I got hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun. The kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up. So I learned about roaches and I learned about kids jumping on my lap. I love kids jumping on my lap,” Biden said during a speech in 2020.

In October 2022, he was made fun of on social media by conservatives for telling a young teenager in California, “no serious guys until you’re 30.”

He had also come under fire a month before for a remark he made in the middle of a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union.

Biden addressed a young woman in the crowd who he had allegedly known for a long time, although many suspected that he was confused and mistook her for someone else.

“You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said mid-speech. “We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done,” the US President added.

