Biden Ironically Claims ‘We Ended Cancer As We Know It’ During Speech On Mental Health

OAN’s Noah Herring

5:55 PM – Tuesday, July 25, 2023

President Joe Biden was bashed online after falling victim to another gaffe, claiming his administration “ended cancer as we know it.”

Biden made the polarizing statement during a speech about expanding access to mental health care at the White House.

“One of the things I’m always asked is why Americans have sort of lost faith for a while in being able to do big things. If you could do anything at all Joe, what would you do? I said I’d cure cancer. They looked at me like why cancer? Because no one thinks we can. That’s why and we can. We ended cancer as we know it,” the president declared.

The confused president was also perplexed by the idea that a broken arm and a mental breakdown are treated differently and said that there is “no distinction” between the two in his mind.

“And folks, you know, I don’t know what the difference between breaking your arm and having a mental breakdown is,” he added. “It’s health – there’s no distinction.” ‘We must fulfill the promise of true mental health parity for all Americans now,’ he added.

Biden communicated in his speech in the East Room on Tuesday that his goal is to end the stigma around mental illness by giving Americans the tools to get help when they need it.

Users all over the internet were quick to mock the statements that Biden made during his speech.

Conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley, who goes by @dc_draino, tweeted, “Biden just announced that he’s cured cancer. Yes, he seriously did. We are an international joke.”

Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, tweeted the video with a sarcastic response saying, “JUST IN: President Joe Biden has officially cured cancer according to President Joe Biden. What an amazing day for people all around the world ‘I said I’d cure cancer they looked at me like, why cancer? Because we can! We ended cancer as we know it.’ Biden will now be working to cure dementia.”

Biden had previously pledged to cure cancer during his 2020 campaign. In 2021, Biden stated that ending cancer would be his next endeavor after overcoming the Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite his optimistic claims, cancer researchers and experts say that Biden is misguided and a cancer cure is still a long way off, according to a Politico report.

