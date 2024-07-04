Biden Informs Governors Of Post-Debate Medical Checkup

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:36 AM – Thursday, July 4, 2024

On Wednesday night, President Biden assured Democrat governors that he was in good health, citing a check-up he had after the debate the previous week.

Advertisement

However, according to a White House aide, the brief medical visit was “not physical” and was solely intended to evaluate what appeared to be a persistent cold.

He said that there was “not a range of tests” performed to evaluate the president’s general health.

“Several days [after the debate], the President was seen to check on his cold and was recovering well,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement.

According to reports, Biden’s disclosure to the more than 20 governors was prompted when one of the state leaders asked him about his physical condition.

Biden replied that he was in good health and that he had just had a checkup, two sources told Politico.

Reporters had asked whether the president’s health had been examined by a professional after the debate, but White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had declined to directly respond.

“The president has regular annual physicals that we release in a thorough report,” she said. “We’re going to continue to do that.”

The Democrat Party is becoming more concerned about the president’s age, cognitive abilities, and capacity to serve a second, four-year term, which is why the called meeting on Wednesday lasted for an hour.

Following the meeting, a number of governors, including those regarded as the top candidates to succeed Biden should he withdraw from the race, publicly endorsed the candidate. Many of them used phrasing varying from “in it to win it” to convey their support.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!