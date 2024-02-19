Biden: I’ll Meet With Speaker Johnson Over Ukraine Funding, Border Security ‘If He Has Something To Say’

U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) applaud for Andrea Bocelli after he performed “Amazing Grace” during the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol on February 01, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Jacob Miller

5:38 PM – Monday, February 19, 2024

Joe Biden says he would finally meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson over funding for Ukraine’s war with Russia and America’s southern border.

Advertisement

On Monday, Biden told reporters that he would speak with Johnson (R-La.) “if he has anything to say.”

Last week, Johnson said he has a lot to say to Biden but laments that the White House has rejected his pleas to meet over national and border security concerns.

The 81-year-old went on to claim that House Republicans have blood on their hands for their reluctance to send more lethal aid to Ukraine.

“Mr. President, would you go as far as to say Alexei Navalny’s blood is on the hands of House Republicans right now?” a reporter asked off camera. “I wouldn’t use that term,” Biden said. “They’re making a big mistake not responding. Look, the way they’re walking away from the threat of Russia, the way they’re walking away from NATO, the way they’re walking away from meeting our obligations, it’s, it’s just shocking. I’ve been through this awhile. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

In the meantime, Biden’s congressional and media allies are ramping up the pressure on the House to pass his over $95 billion foreign aid package.

However, Congress is not expected to be in session until next Wednesday and will have two days to come up with a solution to avert a partial government shutdown.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!