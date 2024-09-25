Biden: ‘I Was Confident I Would Beat Trump, He’s A Loser’

US President Joe Biden (C) attends a live interview on ABC’s “The View” in New York on September 25, 2024. The hosts (L-R) are Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:10 PM – Wednesday, September 25, 2024

On “The View” on Wednesday, President Joe Biden was asked about his relationship with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, claiming that she did not force him to drop out from his re-election campaign. Biden also said confidently that he would have beaten Trump in the upcoming election.

Biden sat down for the roughly half-hour interview, which is one of the first that he has participated in since the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

“Did you feel that your hand was forced and what is your relationship with Speaker Pelosi now?” Alyssa Farah, a co-host on the show, asked Biden.

“My relationship is fine – look, I… I never fully believed the assertions that somehow there was this overwhelming reluctance to my running again, I didn’t sense that,” Biden stated.

“And although the polling – they said Biden polling was different. The fact of the matter is, my polling was about where, you know, about always within range of beating this guy,” Biden continued. “I was confident I would beat Trump. He’s a loser.”

However, the president’s previous comments contradict his claims on the show.

“I’m the nominee of the Democratic Party,” Biden proclaimed at a July 5th campaign rally, prior to dropping out. “Some folks don’t seem to care who you voted for. Guess what? They are trying to push me out of the race. Let me say this as clearly as I can: I’m staying in the race.”

“I’m getting so frustrated by … the elites in the party who – they know so much more,” Biden stated in a July 8th interview. “Any of these guys don’t think I should, run against me: Go ahead. Challenge me at the convention.”

Additionally, during the recent interview, Biden was asked to reflect on his decision to drop out and end his campaign as Democrat officials were concerned with his age and mental capacity to run the country for another four years.

“I am at peace with my decision,” Biden responded. “Look, when I ran for this last term, I said I saw myself as a transition president … But what happened was we were having so much success in getting things done that people felt we couldn’t get done, I found myself having used more time than I would’ve ordinarily, you know, pass that torch.”

Biden then shifted the conversation in order to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris, who he characterized as both “tough” and “honorable.”

“And the thing I like about her, and one thing we share in common, is that we have an optimistic view of the future,” he stated.

“As vice president, there wasn’t a single thing that I did that she couldn’t do,” Biden continued. “So, I was able to delegate her responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy.”

“I just think she is – she has the energy, she has the intelligence, she has the grit, she has the stamina, and she has the guts to do the right thing,” he added.

