Biden hosts British Prime Minister, forgets Winston Churchill’s name

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden in the East Room at the White House on June 8, 2023 in Washington, DC. Sunak is on his first visit to the United States since taking office and the two leaders are discussing the Russia-Ukraine war and strengthening their economic partnership. (Photo by Niall Carson – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:45 PM – Thursday, June 8, 2023

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had an extended conversation and joint press conference at the White House.

The world leaders highlighted their efforts to work more closely together in the face of shared international challenges. Former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who historically faced a major challenge with the British during World War II, escaped Biden’s remembrance throughout the meeting.

It was an embarrassing opportunity for the British prime minister to fill in the blanks with Biden’s failing memory.

“If we had time, I’d take you over to the residence where I live,” Biden said. “And when you were over in Blair House, the President Truman was there because they were redoing the White House. He put a hole in the Truman Balcony, exists now because of Blair House Ville that, of that second balcony, you see the first balcony you see going up.”

“So at any rate and there’s an awful lot of stories that are told with… probably a bunch apocryphal… about former Prime Minister like you take bass of the, anyway…” he continued.

“Wandering round at three in the morning,” Sunak helpfully chimed in. “Yeah. Winston Church will bothering Mrs. Roosevelt. Yes. So you won’t, don’t worry, you won’t see me there.”

The leaders’ conversation in the Oval Office covered a variety of themes, including the Ukraine conflict, China, economic security, international cooperation on artificial intelligence regulation, and more. Biden and Sunak have already met four times since Sunak took office in October.

“We will put our values front and center,” Biden stated.

There had been some other uncomfortable moments between the two leaders similarly in earlier confrontations.

Biden mispronounced Sunak’s name during a Diwali celebration, and at a March meeting, Biden casually mentioned being invited to Sunak’s home in California, unintentionally reigniting previous political controversies surrounding Sunak’s possession of a U.S. green card while serving as chancellor of the exchequer.

This was reportedly Sunak’s first trip to Washington since becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“Our economies are experiencing perhaps the most significant transformation since the Industrial Revolution, as new technologies provide incredible opportunities but also give our adversaries more tools,” Sunak said on Thursday.

The British prime minister discussed how he wanted to establish the United Kingdom as a prominent player in artificial intelligence, announcing that his government would host an AI safety summit in the fall, bringing together politicians, scientists, and industry CEOs.

He underscored the need of utilizing “paradigm-shifting new technologies” for the “good of humanity,” emphasizing the need for a worldwide effort.

Despite recent political and economic turmoil in the United Kingdom, both parties sought to emphasize the lasting strength of the U.S.-U.K. partnership. Since taking office, Biden has met with three British prime ministers.

