Biden Holds Cabinet Meeting For First Time In 11 Months

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers brief remarks at the top of a cabinet meeting at the White House on September 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. With four months left in his administration, Biden said convened the meeting to re-focus priorities.

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:00 PM – Friday, September 20, 2024

For the first time in eleven months, President Joe Biden called a meeting of his Cabinet on Friday.

Since his time as president is running out, Biden intends to order his Cabinet to “expedite their efforts” to carry out his vision, according to Axios.

Implementing environmental tax incentives, upgrading infrastructure, and appointing federal judges are among the topics on the agenda, according to sources.

“He will direct his Cabinet to get as much work done as possible—whether that is moving funding out the door, announcing new programs or policies, or delivering on programs and policies we have already announced,” a White House official told the press. “He will be clear about making sure we show the American people what the Biden-Harris administration has delivered for them. He will tell his Cabinet to bring to him directly any hurdles or obstacles they are facing to get things done.”

First Lady Jill Biden will reportedly give an update on the White House’s “program on women’s health research” during the meeting.

Although administration officials told CNN that they don’t think a deal would be made before Biden leaves office, the Biden administration still claims that it is also considering mediating a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel.

“On the peace process, we’re continuing to try to do what we’ve tried from the beginning to make sure that both the people in Northern Israel as well as Southern Lebanon are able to go back to their homes and go back safely. And the secretary of State, the secretary of Defense, our whole team is working — the intelligence community — to try to get that done. And we’re going to keep at it until we get it done. But we’ve got a way to go,” Biden said. Reporter: Is it realistic? Biden: Shhh. Hey. Reporter: [Reiterates] Is it realistic to get to a ceasefire deal, or have too many bad things happened that make it difficult? Biden: If I ever said it’s not realistic, we might as well leave…

White House aides requested questions and important topics of discussion that Cabinet members intended to bring up with Biden before the meeting took place.

