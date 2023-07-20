Biden Foreign Bribery Scheme Unveiled

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Senator Chuck Grassley obtained and released the unclassified FBI-generated record that describes the alleged foreign bribery scheme which involved then-Vice President Joe Biden and a Ukrainian business executive.

The record, an FD-1023 form, was obtained by Grassley (R-Iowa) though legally protected disclosures by the Justice Department whistleblowers that had come forward.

“For the better part of a year,” Grassley said. “I’ve been pushing the Justice Department and FBI to provide details on its handling of very significant allegations from a trusted FBI informant implicating then-Vice President Biden in a criminal bribery scheme. While the FBI sought to obfuscate and redact, the American people can now read this document for themselves, without the filter of politicians or bureaucrats, thanks to brave and heroic whistleblowers.”

According to the document, Joe and Hunter Biden had allegedly “coerced” Mykola Zlochevsky, the CEO of the natural gas business, Burisma Holdings, to pay them millions of dollars so that they would have the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma fired.

According to the “confidential human source” (CHS), they had traveled with Oleksandr Ostapenko to Burisma’s office in Ukraine where they intended to discuss the company’s “interest in purchasing a U.S.-based oil and gas business,” and that they were willing to purchase the entity for $20-30 million.

The meeting had been attended by the CHS, Burisma’s CFO, Vadim Pojarski, and the daughter of the company’s CEO, Karina Zlochevsky.

During the meeting, the company’s board members were made known to CHS which included Hunter Biden, and that he was hired for the purpose of protecting the company “through his dad, from all kinds of problems.”

During a second meeting, that took place at a later date, between the CHS and the company executives, it was brought up that to try and expand to the U.S. at the time would have been “problematic” due to the criminal investigation being conducted by Shokin.

The document states that “Zlochevsky replied something to the effect of ‘don’t worry Hunter will take care of those issues through his dad.”

CHS said that this meeting had taken place around the same time that Joe Biden had made a public statement about Shokin “being corrupt, and that he should be fired/removed from office.”

Biden himself had previously acknowledged that during his time as Vice President, he had successfully pressured Ukraine in order to have Shokin fired. He had threatened to withhold critical U.S. aid from the country if Shokin was not fired.

The Biden administration and his allies have maintained that the reason that the then-Vice President had pushed for Shokin’s firing was due to him being “easy on corruption” and that his firing had been a matter of policy for the U.S. and the international community.

According to the document, Zlochevsky claimed in private conversations that they had paid the Bidens a combined $10 million.

“5 (million) to pay one Biden, and 5 (million) to another Biden,” Zlochevsky told the source, also adding that he has “many text messages and ‘recordings’ that show he was coerced to make such payments.”

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said that the unveiled record “tracks closely” with evidence “uncovered by the Oversight Committee’s Biden family influence peddling investigation.”

“The FBI’s Biden Bribery Record tracks closely with the evidence uncovered by the Oversight Committee’s Biden family influence peddling investigation,” Comer said. “In the FBI’s record, the Burisma executive claims that he didn’t pay the ‘big guy’ directly but that he used several bank accounts to conceal the money. That sounds an awful lot like how the Bidens conduct business: using multiple bank accounts to hide the source and total amount of the money.”

Comer also explained that the whistleblowers had testified that they had never “seen or heard” of the previous records of the Biden investigation.

“At our hearing with IRS whistleblowers, they testified that they had never seen or heard of this record during the Biden criminal investigation,” he explained. “Despite having potentially corroborating evidence. Given the misconduct and politicization at the Department of Justice, the American people must be able to read this record for themselves. I thank Senator Grassley for providing much needed transparency to the American people. We must hold the Department of Justice accountable for seeking to bury this record to protect the Bidens.”

