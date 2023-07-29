Biden Finally Acknowledges Granddaughter For The First Time

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

7:58 AM – Saturday, July 29, 2023

President Joe Biden acknowledged Navy Joan Roberts, the estranged daughter of his son, Hunter Biden, for the first time on Friday.

The President and his wife, Jill Biden, had previously repeatedly refused to acknowledge Navy, repeatedly saying that they only have “four granddaughters” since the young child was born.

While speaking with People magazine, the president said that his son and Navy’s mother, Lunden who resides in Arkansas, are “working together” in order to build a relationship that is “in the best interest of their daughter.”

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” the president said. “This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

Navy has been the subject of headlines as Republicans criticized the president for saying that he only has “six granddaughters” during a “take your child to work day” at the White House.

“I have six grandchildren,” the president had said. “And I’m crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke.”

In 2020, Biden had said that he and his wife had five grandchildren, momentarily forgetting about the then-newborn Beau Biden, as well as completely omitting Navy.

In December 2022, the White House also left Navy out of their Christmas stockings and decorations, for the second year in a row.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had also not shared any information regarding Navy. Earlier in July, she had shut down a reporter who was asking about the president’s granddaughter, saying that she “didn’t have anything to share.”

Hunter had settled his child support case in June with Navy’s mother, which ended a years-long dispute.

The settlement involved Hunter agreeing to give Navy some of his paintings, and Lunden had also reportedly agreed to withdraw the claim to change Navy’s last name to Biden.

