Biden Enlists At Least 16 Fmr And Current Aides In Debate Prep

President Joe Biden is surrounding himself with over a dozen advisers in an attempt to prepare for his debate with Donald Trump.

According a report from the New York Times released on Monday, the Democrat has enlisted at least 16 current and former aides as part of his lengthy preparations at Camp David.

Among those Biden is turning to are former Chief of Staff Ron Klain, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his personal attorney Bob Bauer. They are all playing the role of Trump in mock debates.

Biden officials reportedly believe that the Democrat can pounce on abortion and immigration. He also thinks he can sell the American people on the idea the economy is recovering.

Despite Jean-Pierre’s claims, recent polling has revealed that most Americans do not share Biden’s rosy outlook on the economy. On average, around 57% of Americans disapprove of his job performance on the issue.

