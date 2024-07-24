Biden Delivers Historic Address On Leaving 2024 Race, Doesn’t Admit Why He Dropped Out

US President Joe Biden (L) speaks during an address to the nation about his decision to not seek reelection as his son Hunter Biden (C) and Hunter’s wife Melissa Cohen Biden (R) listen, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 24, 2024. US President Joe Biden will give an Oval Office speech July 24, 2024 to explain his historic decision to drop out of the 2024 election and pass the torch to Kamala Harris, with the White House denying any cover up over his health. In his first address to the nation since quitting the race, the 81-year-old is expected to burnish his legacy and deny he will spend six months as a lame duck president. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:57 PM – Wednesday, July 24, 2024

President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office in his first speech since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

On Wednesday evening, Biden made a rare speech where he stated, “I revere this office. But I love my country more.”

“It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your president,” Biden stated. “But in defense of democracy, which is at stake – and is more important than any title. I draw strength and I find joy in working for the American people.”

In the 11-minute speech, Biden went on to say that while he enjoyed his presidential term, he believes that “the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.”

“I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation,” the 81-year-old Democrat said. “That’s the best way to unite our nation. You know, there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices and that time and place is now.”

However, Biden strangely offered no explanation as to why he dropped out of the race suddenly, even though the few weeks prior, the president consistently declared that he had no intention of dropping out.

Biden went on reiterate his endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. Harris recently acquired enough delegate support to become the presumptive Democrat nominee for president.

“Now, in just a few months, the American people choose the course of America’s future,” the president said.

“I made my choice,” Biden continued. “I made my views known. I would like to thank our great vice-president, Kamala Harris. She’s experienced. She’s tough, she’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people.”

Biden wrapped up his historic speech by reflecting back on his lengthy political career.

“It’s been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years,” Biden said. “Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pa., Claremont, Del., one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as president of the United States. But here I am.”

Biden says that he plans to remain in office for the rest of his term.

