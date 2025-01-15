Biden Delivered Farewell Address To The Nation, Warns Of ‘Oligarchy’

US President Joe Biden clasps his hands as he delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 15, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

6:10 PM – Wednesday, January 15, 2025

President Joe Biden has addressed the nation and delivered his farewell address from the Oval Office.

On Wednesday, Biden addressed the nation one last time as the sitting president before inauguration events begin for President-elect Donald Trump.

“This will be my final address to you, the American people, from the Oval Office, from this desk as president,” he said. “And I’ve been thinking a lot about who we are, and maybe more importantly, who we should be.” “In the past four years, our democracy has held strong, and every day I’ve kept my commitment to be president for all Americans through one of the toughest periods in our nation’s history,” he continued.

Biden began his farewell by announcing a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

“This plan was developed and negotiated by my team, and it will be largely implemented by the incoming administration. That’s why I told my team to keep the incoming administration fully informed — because that’s how it should be — working together as Americans.”

Biden then moved on to telling Americans that he wanted to use his final address “to warn the country of some things that give me great concern.”

“I am worried about a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra-wealthy people, the dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked,” he said. “Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead,” Biden said.

He continued, claiming that the consequences could be seen across the country. It was, he said, something that had happened over a century earlier, but “the American people stood up to the robber barons back then.”

Biden also spoke about the history of the country and the Statue of Liberty. He mentioned how Lady Liberty is “an enduring symbol of the soul of our nation.”

Biden also argued that he will leave the country better off in terms of the economy, pointing to his efforts to lower drug prices, the enactment of the bipartisan infrastructure law. He also claimed that unemployment levels have remained low during his term.

He called Vice President Harris a great partner in that effort, and said that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, have become “like family.”

He also pointed to social media as he reflected on the things that concern him as his presidency comes to a close.

“I’m equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech industrial complex that could pose real dangers for our country, as well,” he said. “Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power. The free press is crumbling, editors are disappearing, he added. “Social media is giving up on fact checking. The truth is smothered by lies told for power and for profit. We must hold the social platforms accountable to protect our children, our families and our democracy from the abuse of power,” he urged.

Biden also warned about the “profound possibilities and risks” that come with artificial intelligence.

“Artificial intelligence is the most consequential technology of our time, perhaps of all time. Nothing offers more profound possibilities and risks for our economy and our security, our society, for humanity. Artificial intelligence even has the potential to help us answer my call to end cancer as we know it. But unless safeguards are in place, AI could spawn new threats to our rights, our way of life, to our privacy, how we work and how we protect our nation,” he said.

Biden added that it should be ensured that AI works for our benefit, and that America leads its development.

” In the age of AI, it’s more important than ever that the people must govern. And as the land of liberty, America — not China — must lead the world in the development of AI,” he added.

While reflecting on his “legacy,” Biden expressed that he hopes his memory will endure.

“It will take time to feel the full impact of what we’ve done together. But the seeds are planted and they’ll grow and they’ll bloom for decades to come,” he said.

Biden wished the incoming administration “success,” reiterating that he wants the U.S. to succeed, and he pledged “to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition of power.”

"Now it's your turn to stand guard. May you all be the keeper of the flame. May you keep the faith. I love America. You love it too. God bless you all. And may god protect our troops. Thank you for this great honor," Biden ended.

